Strawberry Hill Sewer Expansion to Continue in Centerville

CENTERVILLE – The Strawberry Hill Road Sewer Expansion Project will continue in September with more road work in Centerville.

Phinney’s Lane from Longview Drive to Statice Lane will maintain a single lane flow of traffic through September 23 as crews continue to install water main bypass piping.

The sewer main installation along Phinney’s Lane will also run through that date between Wequaquet Lane and Center Lane.

Detours will be in place throughout the area, as the roads will only be open for residential and business access.