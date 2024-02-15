Study: Senior Treatment in Mass Lags Other States

HYANNIS – A new study has ranked Massachusetts amongst the worst when it comes to elderly care.

Home hospital beds provider, SonderCare, conducted research. In their study, they said Massachusetts was seventh on the list, saying there is little availability for new residents at the state’s existing care homes, with an occupancy rate of 78% for current facilities.

They added that a semi-private nursing home room costs $12,623 per month, ranking Massachusetts as the fourth most expensive in the US.

A private nursing home room costs $13,535 per month, also the fourth most expensive in America.