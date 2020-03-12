You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sturgis School Closed Friday

Sturgis School Closed Friday

March 12, 2020

HYANNIS-The Sturgis Charter Public School has advised that classes will not be held tomorrow, March 13.

The announcement came via a notification on their website.

For further information, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 