Submission Deadline Looms for Verizon’s Cape Fiber Plans

HYANNIS – Deadlines are looming for Verizon to submit its application to install high-speed fiber-optic broadband connections on Cape Cod.

Officials with the company recently asked the Cape Cod Technology Council to support them in an application for $20 million in federal funding to pay for the expansion.

Verizon plans to match the grant.

However, the Council couldn’t reach a consensus on whether to support the plan.

The money would be awarded through the Massachusetts Broadband Institute, which is also working with Verizon to identify the best locations to start installing fiber optic connections, if approved.

Verizon must submit applications by the end of the day on Monday.