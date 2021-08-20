You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday CapeFLYER Service Cancelled Due to Henri

August 20, 2021

Courtesy of the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority.

HYANNIS – Visitors on Cape Cod relying on the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority’s (CCRTA) CapeFLYER service to bring them home Sunday are being advised that the train service will not be operating that day due to expected storm conditions.

Passengers are strongly urged by the CCRTA to utilize the Saturday evening return train to Boston, instead.

Alternative options will not be provided for Sunday’s service.

The train will be operating as scheduled on Friday and Saturday, according to the CCRTA.

