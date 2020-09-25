Sunday is Barnstable County Independence Day

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County Independence Day is being observed this Sunday, September 27.

First commemorated in 2018, the date honors actions taken by Cape Codders in 1774 following the Boston Tea Party and subsequent acts passed down by the British government.

Those in Barnstable County protested and eventually rid themselves of the Crown’s rule. From there, other parts of Massachusetts followed as more seeds of the Revolutionary War were planted.

Commissioner Ronald Bergstrom said that the date is a chance for Cape Codders to remember the history and uniqueness of their home.