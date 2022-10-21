Ahead of November’s election, CapeCod.com is interviewing the candidates running for regional offices. Democrat Bill Keating has been representing the 9th Massachusetts Congressional District on Capitol Hill since 2011, and he is running for re-election. Bill spoke with us about the major points of his campaign, including his recent accomplishments in office along with needs for local businesses and the region’s ecosystem.
Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Candidate for Massachusetts 9th Congressional District Representative Bill Keating
October 21, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
