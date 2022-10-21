You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Candidate for Massachusetts 9th Congressional District Representative Jesse Brown

Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Candidate for Massachusetts 9th Congressional District Representative Jesse Brown

October 21, 2022

Ahead of November’s election, CapeCod.com is interviewing the candidates running for regional offices. Marine veteran, local business owner, and Republican Jesse Brown is challenging for the seat in Washington, D.C. with a focus on aspects such as fiscal responsibility and support for local law enforcement. Jesse joined us in studio for a conversation regarding his experience and platform.

