Ahead of November’s election, CapeCod.com is interviewing the candidates running for regional offices. Marine veteran, local business owner, and Republican Jesse Brown is challenging for the seat in Washington, D.C. with a focus on aspects such as fiscal responsibility and support for local law enforcement. Jesse joined us in studio for a conversation regarding his experience and platform.
Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Candidate for Massachusetts 9th Congressional District Representative Jesse Brown
October 21, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
