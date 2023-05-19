Amanda Converse has been chosen as the recipient of the Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award. She joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss how it feels to receive the accolade celebrating a local woman who has made a substantial positive impact on the community. Converse is the CEO of small business advocacy group Love Live Local, as well as the President of the Hyannis Public Library.
Sunday Journal – Amanda Converse Discusses Mercy Otis Warren Award
May 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
