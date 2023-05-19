You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Amanda Converse Discusses Mercy Otis Warren Award

Sunday Journal – Amanda Converse Discusses Mercy Otis Warren Award

May 19, 2023

Amanda Converse has been chosen as the recipient of the Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award. She joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss how it feels to receive the accolade celebrating a local woman who has made a substantial positive impact on the community. Converse is the CEO of small business advocacy group Love Live Local, as well as the President of the Hyannis Public Library.

Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


