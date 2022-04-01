We were pleased to be joined this weekend by the Assistant Vice President for Healthy Air at the American Lung Association, Laura Kate Bender. Our discussion focused on the implementation of net-zero emission vehicles and other infrastructure across the country related to improving our ecosystem. Laura Kate broke down findings from a study from the association, which detailed health, environmental, and economic benefits of net-zero infrastructure.
Sunday Journal – American Lung Association
April 1, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
