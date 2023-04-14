With Eart Day around the corner, AmeriCorps Cape Cod Program Manager Katherine Garofoli and AmeriCorps member Emma Grace Deily-Swearingen join Sunday Journal this week to discuss the 2023 Cape Cod Canal Clean-Up. The event is a day of giving back and education Saturday, April 22nd from 10 AM to 2 PM. Deily-Swearingen also outlines what the service does and what drew her to the organization, including her experiences during Hurricane Katrina.
Sunday Journal – AmeriCorps Cape Cod Cleaning Up Canal for Earth Day
April 14, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – AmeriCorps Cape Cod Cleaning Up Canal for Earth Day
- Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands District Attorney Talks First Months, Opioids, and Abortion
- Mashpee Officials Tackle Santuit Pond Pollution
- OpenCape Becomes A Sustaining Sponsor For The Cape Cod Technology Council
- Downtown Hyannis Façade Program Provides New Business Funding
- Patriots’ Day Closures to Impact Local Towns
- Dennis Holding Candidates Forum on April 18
- State Enacts Limits on Chatham Shellfishing
- Update: US Attorney General Gives Statement on Arrest of MA Guardsman Linked to Leaked Classified Documents
- AG Campbell Secures $41M for Massachusetts in JUUL Settlement
- Barnstable County Getting Money to Help With Housing Crisis
- Open House Events Planned to Review Local Wind Projects
- JML Care Center Honored As Best Nursing Home Of 2022-23