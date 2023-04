Sunday Journal – AmeriCorps Cape Cod Cleaning Up Canal for Earth Day

With Eart Day around the corner, AmeriCorps Cape Cod Program Manager Katherine Garofoli and AmeriCorps member Emma Grace Deily-Swearingen join Sunday Journal this week to discuss the 2023 Cape Cod Canal Clean-Up . The event is a day of giving back and education Saturday, April 22nd from 10 AM to 2 PM. Deily-Swearingen also outlines what the service does and what drew her to the organization, including her experiences during Hurricane Katrina.