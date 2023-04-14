You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – AmeriCorps Cape Cod Cleaning Up Canal for Earth Day

Sunday Journal – AmeriCorps Cape Cod Cleaning Up Canal for Earth Day

April 14, 2023
With Eart Day around the corner, AmeriCorps Cape Cod Program Manager Katherine Garofoli and AmeriCorps member Emma Grace Deily-Swearingen join Sunday Journal this week to discuss the 2023 Cape Cod Canal Clean-Up. The event is a day of giving back and education Saturday, April 22nd from 10 AM to 2 PM. Deily-Swearingen also outlines what the service does and what drew her to the organization, including her experiences during Hurricane Katrina.

