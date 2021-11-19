You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Animal Rescue League of Boston Celebrates 100 Years on Cape Cod

Sunday Journal – Animal Rescue League of Boston Celebrates 100 Years on Cape Cod

November 19, 2021

The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) is celebrating a milestone long in the making this year: one full century of service on Cape Cod. Dr. Edward Schettino, President and CEO of ARL, said a number of events have celebrated the occasion, including the debut of a documentary focusing on the connections between people and the pets they’ve adopted through ARL.

