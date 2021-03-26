Sunday Journal – Army Sgt. Arthur ‘Bud’ Mirkin

In honor of Vietnam War Veterans Day we’re featuring the vivid and candid stories of three local Vietnam War Veterans. They shared their histories, their war experiences, and the challenges of coming home. Listen to the podcast segments of:

· Mary O’Brien Tyrrell, US Navy

· Arthur “Bud” Mirkin, US Army

· Wayne Miller, US Air Force

You’ll find photos of our guests and one of the poems Mary composed about being home from war. We are grateful to them for sharing their stories with us, we thank them for their service, and we welcome them home.