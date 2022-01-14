You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Association to Preserve Cape Cod Annual Water Quality Report

Sunday Journal – Association to Preserve Cape Cod Annual Water Quality Report

January 14, 2022

The Association to Preserve Cape Cod has released its yearly report of the state of the region’s water quality. According to the data, the region has a long way to go to protect its water resources. The Association’s Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb joins Sunday Journal to discuss the data, efforts underway to help ailing water resources, and the response to the latest threats to the Cape’s environment.

