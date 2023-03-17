You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Commissioner Mark Forest Talks Opposition to Joint Base Gun Range

March 17, 2023

Barnstable County reaffirmed its opposition to Joint Base Cape Cod’s proposed machine gun range this week. Board of Regional Commissioners Chair Mark Forest joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss some of the issues they have with the project, why they are choosing to reaffirm their stance now, and some of the positive work that has come out of the relationship between the base and neighboring municipalities.

