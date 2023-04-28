The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued a draft determination under the Safe Drinking Water Act that a proposed machine gun range for Joint Base Cape Cod could lead to significant public health hazards for residents, as there is no alternative drinking water to the region’s sole source aquifer. Barnstable County Commissioner Mark Forest supported the findings,and elaborates more on why he and the rest of the commissioners are opposed to a multi-purpose machine gun range at the base. The U.S. Army national Guard could not be reached for comment.
Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Commissioner Responds to EPA Findings on Joint Base Gun Range
April 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
