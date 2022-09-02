The Town of Barnstable is hosting a 55+ Community Safety Day to offer safety resources to older residents. Fire Department Captain Dave Webb and Barnstable Adult Community Center Director Kelly Howley said that the event not only offers safety demonstrations and wellness checks, but also provides free refreshments and an opportunity to get to know local safety officials. The event will be held on September 22 from 11 am to 2 pm.
Sunday Journal – Barnstable Hosting Free 55+ Community Safety Event
September 2, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – 9/11 Commemoration
- Sunday Journal – Barnstable Hosting Free 55+ Community Safety Event
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Healthcare
- Painting Scheduled on Bridge Over Rt. 6 in Brewster
- Housing Assistance Corporation Holds Info Session for 10 Falmouth Apartments
- September Proclaimed Emergency Preparedness Month
- Cape Cod Rabies Vaccine Bait Distribution Resumes
- Nantucket Doubles Down on Fire Chief Selection
- Calm Before Storms? Oddly Quiet Atlantic Despite Forecasts
- Yarmouth Seeking Public Feedback on Wastewater Infrastructure
- Monomoy Dollars for Scholars Applications Now Open
- Cape Women’s Coalition to Sunset in September
- Chatham Wrestles with Hand Watering Ban Amid Critical Drought