Sunday Journal – Barnstable Hosting Free 55+ Community Safety Event

September 2, 2022

The Town of Barnstable is hosting a 55+ Community Safety Day to offer safety resources to older residents. Fire Department Captain Dave Webb and Barnstable Adult Community Center Director Kelly Howley said that the event not only offers safety demonstrations and wellness checks, but also provides free refreshments and an opportunity to get to know local safety officials. The event will be held on September 22 from 11 am to 2 pm.

