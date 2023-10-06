Barnstable Land Trust is celebrating 40 years of conservation with a first-of-its-kind readathon of Henry David Thoreau’s Cape Cod on October 7 and 8. Featuring a living history interpreter and voices from the community as readers, Director of Communications & Programs Sue Dahling Sullivan says it’s two days of celebration for the entire region.
Sunday Journal – Barnstable Land Trust Celebrates 40 Years with Thoreau
October 6, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Employment for Migrants, Bridge Replacements and More with the Cape Cod Chamber
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Breast Cancer Awareness Month: What to Know
- Sunday Journal – Barnstable Land Trust Celebrates 40 Years with Thoreau
- Joint Base Cape Cod Offering Section of Land for Affordable Housing
- Chamber of Commerce Announces Grant Program for Family Childcare Startups
- Eversource Expects Lower Natural Gas Costs This Winter
- Trauma-Informed Investigations Focus of Cape Law Enforcement
- Phase 2 of Bourne Bridge Maintenance Begins
- Healey Signs $1 Billion Tax Relief Bill
- State Awards Over $200,000 for Police Body Cameras on Cape Cod
- Orleans Sewer Crackdown Article Considered
- Fugitive Wanted in Brazil for Murder Captured on Martha’s Vineyard
- SouthCoast Wind Contract Cancellation Approved by State