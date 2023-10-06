You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Barnstable Land Trust Celebrates 40 Years with Thoreau

Sunday Journal – Barnstable Land Trust Celebrates 40 Years with Thoreau

October 6, 2023

Barnstable Land Trust is celebrating 40 years of conservation with a first-of-its-kind readathon of Henry David Thoreau’s Cape Cod on October 7 and 8. Featuring a living history interpreter and voices from the community as readers, Director of Communications & Programs Sue Dahling Sullivan says it’s two days of celebration for the entire region.

