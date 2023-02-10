With an estimated completion date for Phase 1 of the Barnstable Sewer Expansion Project of mid to late Spring, Department of Public Works Communications Manager Kelly Colgate says they’re making big strides in tackling the region’s water quality issue. She joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the ongoing project, the timeline for the different phases, as well as how changes to Title 5 septic regulations could impact the town’s wastewater plans.
Sunday Journal – Big Progress for Barnstable Sewer Expansion
February 10, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
