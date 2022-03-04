With the worst of the coronavirus pandemic likely over according to health experts, the Brewster Historical Society is working to preserve artifacts and anecdotes of the worldwide health crisis from which future generations can learn. Executive Director Tamsen Martin-Cornell said that through their online COVID-19 Collection blog, community members will also be able to see how one another has coped with the pandemic—and provide a reminder that no resident is alone.
Sunday Journal – Brewster Historical Society Records Pandemic Struggles
March 4, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
