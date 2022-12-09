We were pleased to welcome Executive Director of the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center Jim Seymour back into the studio this week. The group, which works towards providing local vets with vital resources, will hold a grand opening of their new Hyannis food distribution center on Friday, December 16. Jim spoke about the importance of this new center before highlighting the positive work he and his team have done as the organization moves into its 40th year of operation.
Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center
December 9, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Andrew Gottlieb Talks Retaining Legal Team, Bridge Task Force
- Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center
- As Supply Chains Unclog, Consumers Enjoy Some Relief
- Barnstable Seeking Feedback on Development Grant Program
- Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Closes 2022 Shark Research Season
- Road Work Resumes on Route 28 in Barnstable
- Dangerous Driving Habits on the Rise
- Barnstable County Raises Questions on Proposed Septic Amendments
- Veterans Group to Open New Food Distribution Center
- APCC Retains Legal Team for Potential Holtec Discharge
- Yarmouth Road Work to Continue Through December
- Seven Sandwich Nonprofits Receive $10,000 in Grants
- Task Force Created to Monitor Canal Bridge Replacement Project