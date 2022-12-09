You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center

Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center

December 9, 2022

We were pleased to welcome Executive Director of the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center Jim Seymour back into the studio this week. The group, which works towards providing local vets with vital resources, will hold a grand opening of their new Hyannis food distribution center on Friday, December 16. Jim spoke about the importance of this new center before highlighting the positive work he and his team have done as the organization moves into its 40th year of operation.

