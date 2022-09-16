With another season of Cape baseball in the books, Director of Broadcasting for the Cape Cod Baseball League John Garner was welcomed back onto the show this weekend to provide a summary of the year that was. John also spoke about the planning that has already begun for the 2023 campaign, as well as the newest class of the Cape League Hall of Fame.
Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League
September 16, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Back to School Season and Boys and Girls Club Childcare with Ruth Provost
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League
- Sunday Journal – Summer Business Review and Love Local Fest with Amanda Converse
- UPDATE: Joint Base Cape Cod to Shelter Migrants Flown to Martha’s Vineyard
- Multiple Road Races Will Take to Cape Cod Saturday and Sunday
- Cape Cod Commission: Childcare Challenges Ahead for Region
- Cape League Officials Report Strong Return from COVID in Season Review
- New Eversource Battery Significantly Cuts Down Provincetown Outage Times
- Provincetown Shares Town Wide Goals
- Vineyard Wind Work to Limit Access to Covell’s Beach Lot
- Water Quality Advisory at Lower Mill Pond in Brewster
- Gateway Airport to Honor Military at Community Event
- WHO: COVID End “In Sight,” Deaths at Lowest Since March 2020