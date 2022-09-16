You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League

Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League

September 16, 2022

With another season of Cape baseball in the books, Director of Broadcasting for the Cape Cod Baseball League John Garner was welcomed back onto the show this weekend to provide a summary of the year that was. John also spoke about the planning that has already begun for the 2023 campaign, as well as the newest class of the Cape League Hall of Fame.

