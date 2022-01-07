You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Community College

Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Community College

January 7, 2022

As COVID case numbers surge, more efforts are underway to expand testing and vaccination services, including the announcement of several vaccine clinics at Cape Cod Community College throughout January. College President John Cox says it’s part of their duty to help the community, which has only grown and been highlighted as the pandemic continues.

