Cape Cod Community College has announced that it will be expanding its Hyflex course offerings this fall semester. The program allows students to either attend class in-person or remote in from home. Patrick Stone, the college’s Communications Director, joins Sunday Journal to outline how the new style of class benefits all demographics who attend their institution, and how colleges should strive to meet the needs of their students.
Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Community College Expanding Hyflex Classes this Fall
July 15, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – National Seashore Shark Safety with Brian Carlstrom
- Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Fair
- Sunday Journal – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Community College Expanding Hyflex Classes this Fall
- Shark Sighting Prompts Truro Beach Closure
- Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen Honors Veterans Sunday
- New Series Will Tackle Affordable Housing in Falmouth
- Public Urged to Plan Ahead During Hurricane Preparedness Week
- First Lady Jill Biden Visits Nantucket
- ‘Take Care’ Campaign Hopes to Keep Cape Cod Litter-Free
- New Partnership Will Expand Food Recovery Work on Cape Cod
- Court Reinstates Ban on Lobster Gear to Protect Right Whales
- Barnstable Alters Election Precinct Boundaries