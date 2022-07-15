You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Community College Expanding Hyflex Classes this Fall

Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Community College Expanding Hyflex Classes this Fall

July 15, 2022

Cape Cod Community College has announced that it will be expanding its Hyflex course offerings this fall semester. The program allows students to either attend class in-person or remote in from home. Patrick Stone, the college’s Communications Director, joins Sunday Journal to outline how the new style of class benefits all demographics who attend their institution, and how colleges should strive to meet the needs of their students.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 