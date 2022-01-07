President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare Michael Lauf joined the program this week to outline a $125 million initiative being launched by the healthcare provider to improve local care. The plan involves the creation of a new tower at Cape Cod Hospital focusing on cancer and cardiac care, renovations to the JML Care Center, and more.
Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Healthcare President and CEO Michael Lauf
January 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
