Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Healthcare President and CEO Michael Lauf

January 7, 2022

President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare Michael Lauf joined the program this week to outline a $125 million initiative being launched by the healthcare provider to improve local care. The plan involves the creation of a new tower at Cape Cod Hospital focusing on cancer and cardiac care, renovations to the JML Care Center, and more.

