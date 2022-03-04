Many beaches across the nation went without lifeguards during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Cape Cod National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom said that visitors and residents will be in safe hands this summer with fully staffed beaches. He also adds that besides gearing up for summer, the agency is working hard on ways to help mitigate the effects of erosion on its beaches——seen acutely after recent storms.
Sunday Journal – Cape Cod National Seashore Summer Plans and Erosion Fight
March 4, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
