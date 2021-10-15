The Cape International Language Academy recently opened their doors in West Yarmouth. Founder of CILA Clara Mesonero joined this week’s installment of Sunday Journal to discuss the academy’s mission, as well as the importance of having a local language academy to serve the Cape community.
Sunday Journal – Cape International Language Academy with Clara Mesonero
October 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
