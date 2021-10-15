You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape International Language Academy with Clara Mesonero

October 15, 2021

The Cape International Language Academy recently opened their doors in West Yarmouth. Founder of CILA Clara Mesonero joined this week’s installment of Sunday Journal to discuss the academy’s mission, as well as the importance of having a local language academy to serve the Cape community.

