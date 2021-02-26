You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony

February 26, 2021

Michael Albaugh and Jung-Ho Pak with the Cape Symphony joined us on Sunday Journal this week. They discussed the latest happenings with their musical and cultural educational programs, and how they’re planning to establish future goals and take big steps forward with their organization. This and more on Sunday Journal!

