You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Season Preview with Jung-Ho Pak

Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Season Preview with Jung-Ho Pak

September 3, 2021

After a roughly year-and-a-half long wait, the Cape Symphony will take to the stage in-person once again on September 11 and 12. Artistic Director and Conductor with the Cape Symphony Jung-Ho Pak joined us in studio to provide an overview of the upcoming season, including a preview of the “Victorious Return” program.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 