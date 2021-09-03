After a roughly year-and-a-half long wait, the Cape Symphony will take to the stage in-person once again on September 11 and 12. Artistic Director and Conductor with the Cape Symphony Jung-Ho Pak joined us in studio to provide an overview of the upcoming season, including a preview of the “Victorious Return” program.
Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Season Preview with Jung-Ho Pak
September 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
