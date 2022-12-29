Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony’s New Year’s Day Party

The Cape Symphony will celebrate the start of 2023 with its New Year Day Party this Sunday, January 1 at 3 pm. The show will follow the tradition of the annual Vienna New Year’s Day concert, including Strauss waltzes and polka, Broadway tunes, and some opera music. Cape Symphony Artistic Director Jung-Ho Pak and vocalist Kristen Watson join Sunday Journal this week to discuss the show, as well as their review of 2022.