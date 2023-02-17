Cape Cod Healthcare President and CEO Michael Lauf joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss ongoing initiatives at the healthcare providers locations, including the new 4-story tower project at Cape Cod Hospital. He also discusses U.S. News and World’s report naming the hospital among the best for cardiac services in the country, and their plans as the COVID pandemic moves to a more endemic phase.
Sunday Journal – CCHC Healthcare President and CEO Talks New Hospital Tower, COVID Recovery and More
February 17, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
