May is small business month, and the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod and local business advocacy group Love Live Local are highlighting Cape shops and services. Coop Marketing Officer John Cooke and Love Live Local’s CEO Amanda Converse join Sunday Journal this week to discuss the “Shop Local Stories” initiative putting the spotlight on local entrepreneurs and their businesses that have gone above and beyond.
Sunday Journal – Celebrating Small Business with the Coop and Love Live Local
May 13, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
