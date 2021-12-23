You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Champ Homes Helping Those Facing Homelessness

December 23, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for everyone across the region, as well as exacerbated the affordable housing crisis the Cape Cod and Islands region is facing. Champ Homes provides transitional housing for those on cape who are homeless or near homeless, a service that Executive Director Adam Burnett said has seen increased demand as the pandemic continues.

