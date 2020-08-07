You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal Conversation with Eversource

Sunday Journal Conversation with Eversource

August 7, 2020

Eversource spokesman Reid Lamberty joins us to talk about how the utility company is continuing to serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic and what they’re doing to prepare for hurricane season.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 