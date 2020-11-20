We spoke with Christine Menard, the Executive Director of The Family Pantry of Cape Cod on how people can get involved and help. Christine also talks about the Pantry’s store in Harwich, “Second Glance Thrift Shop”, which accepts and sells second hand clothing and furniture to benefit The Food Pantry of Cape Cod.
Sunday Journal Conversation with The Family Pantry of Cape Cod
November 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
