You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Curious about Solar? Eastham Climate Action Committee has Answers

Sunday Journal – Curious about Solar? Eastham Climate Action Committee has Answers

October 13, 2023

Renewable energy technologies are moving fast, and Eastham Climate Action Committee Vice-Chair Tom McNellis says it can be confusing for a lot of residents. He joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss their upcoming “enlightening” workshop October 28 to talk options with residents and independent experts. He said since there will be no salespeople present, residents can get their questions answered without any fear of profit bias.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 