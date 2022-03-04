You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Daniel Higgins Outlines District Attorney Run

Sunday Journal – Daniel Higgins Outlines District Attorney Run

March 4, 2022

Daniel Higgins recently announced that he will be a Republican candidate for the upcoming Cape & Islands District Attorney’s election. On this segment of Sunday Journal, Higgins talks about his priorities, including working with police departments to investigate drug trafficking on Cape Cod if elected as DA.

