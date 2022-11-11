With Veterans Day weekend wrapping up, we were pleased to welcome Associate National Legislative Director for Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and U.S. Air Force veteran Naomi Mathis onto the program. Naomi spoke about the ongoing mission of DAV, which aims to support those who have served in the military with vital resources while also advocating for legislative changes.
Sunday Journal – Disabled American Veterans
November 11, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
