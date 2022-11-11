You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Disabled American Veterans

Sunday Journal – Disabled American Veterans

November 11, 2022

With Veterans Day weekend wrapping up, we were pleased to welcome Associate National Legislative Director for Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and U.S. Air Force veteran Naomi Mathis onto the program. Naomi spoke about the ongoing mission of DAV, which aims to support those who have served in the military with vital resources while also advocating for legislative changes.

