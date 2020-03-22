Arts Foundation of Cape Cod Executive Director Julie Wake is in studio to talk about the upcoming Citizen’s Bank Pops by the Sea concert that is scheduled in August on the Hyannis Village Green.
Sunday Journal Discussion with the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod
March 22, 2020
