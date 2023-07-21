You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Sunday Journal – Dr. Greg Skomal Talks Lifetime of Shark Research and Changing Cape

July 21, 2023

Nation-wide renown shark expert Dr. Greg Skomal joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss his research tagging Great White Sharks just off the Cape’s shores, as well as his new book documenting his career in marine science. The marine scientist who ahs been featured in National Geographic, Discovery and more also discusses the changing culture of fear versus fascination that surrounds white sharks.

