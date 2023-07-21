Nation-wide renown shark expert Dr. Greg Skomal joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss his research tagging Great White Sharks just off the Cape’s shores, as well as his new book documenting his career in marine science. The marine scientist who ahs been featured in National Geographic, Discovery and more also discusses the changing culture of fear versus fascination that surrounds white sharks.
Sunday Journal – Dr. Greg Skomal Talks Lifetime of Shark Research and Changing Cape
July 21, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Nantucket Shark Researcher Caroline Collatos on Local Sharks and their Rebound
- Sunday Journal – Dr. Greg Skomal Talks Lifetime of Shark Research and Changing Cape
- Commonwealth Wind Terminates Contracts with Energy Companies
- LISTEN: Del Deo Family Open to Dialogue with Park Service
- Shark Research Improving on Cape & Islands
- LISTEN: Cape Cod Baseball League All-Star Weekend
- Beach Closures Because of Contamination Keeps Sunbathers Out of the Water
- Traffic Light Repair in Barnstable Friday
- Monopoly Creating a Cape Cod Special Edition
- Cooperative Bank Announces Grants For Seven Nonprofits
- Electrical Fire, Carbon Monoxide Concerns Close Massachusetts Statehouse for 2 Days
- Falmouth Man Held Without Bail After Motor Vehicle Break Ins
- Martha’s Vineyard Man Charged with Armed Robbery