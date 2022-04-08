We were pleased to welcome Executive Direct of Sustainable Practices Dr. Madhavi Venkatesan back onto the program. With articles related to plastic bottle bans up for discussion at Sandwich and Mashpee’s upcoming town meetings, Madhavi provided insight about what citizens will be voting on. She also gave an overview of the organization’s upcoming “All About Plastic” forums, which look to educate residents about the environmental impacts that plastics have.
Sunday Journal – Dr. Madhavi Venkatesan with Sustainable Practices
April 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
