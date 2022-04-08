You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Dr. Madhavi Venkatesan with Sustainable Practices

Sunday Journal – Dr. Madhavi Venkatesan with Sustainable Practices

April 8, 2022

We were pleased to welcome Executive Direct of Sustainable Practices Dr. Madhavi Venkatesan back onto the program. With articles related to plastic bottle bans up for discussion at Sandwich and Mashpee’s upcoming town meetings, Madhavi provided insight about what citizens will be voting on. She also gave an overview of the organization’s upcoming “All About Plastic” forums, which look to educate residents about the environmental impacts that plastics have.

