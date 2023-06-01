For the 33rd year, Florida International University professor Dr. Stephen Leatherman created his list of the top 10 beaches in the United States—-and Eastham’s Coast Guard Beach made the cut. “Dr. Beach” joined us on the program this week to discuss his affinity for the site, which he put at the number 10 spot on the list, alongside its challenges with shark and seal populations.
Sunday Journal – Dr. Stephen Leatherman at Florida International University
June 1, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
