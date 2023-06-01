You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Dr. Stephen Leatherman at Florida International University

Sunday Journal – Dr. Stephen Leatherman at Florida International University

June 1, 2023

For the 33rd year, Florida International University professor Dr. Stephen Leatherman created his list of the top 10 beaches in the United States—-and Eastham’s Coast Guard Beach made the cut. “Dr. Beach” joined us on the program this week to discuss his affinity for the site, which he put at the number 10 spot on the list, alongside its challenges with shark and seal populations.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


