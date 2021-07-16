Amanda Converse, CEO of small business advocacy group Love Live Local, joins us to talk about their upcoming Love Local Fest and how local business is the backbone of the region. It’s an issue President Joe Biden highlighted himself with a recent executive order aiming to limit big industries, a move Converse applauds.
Sunday Journal – Economic Recovery with Love Live Local’s Amanda Converse
July 16, 2021
