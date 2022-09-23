You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Eversource Outlines Future for New Provincetown Battery Project

September 23, 2022

Eversouce has completed testing for a new battery project in Provincetown that will significantly cut down the impacts of outages in the Outer Cape town. The new battery can provide backup electricity for the 5,700 customers in town, with plans to expand service to Truro and beyond, according to spokesperson for Eversource Chris McKinnon.

