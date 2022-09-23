Eversouce has completed testing for a new battery project in Provincetown that will significantly cut down the impacts of outages in the Outer Cape town. The new battery can provide backup electricity for the 5,700 customers in town, with plans to expand service to Truro and beyond, according to spokesperson for Eversource Chris McKinnon.
Sunday Journal – Eversource Outlines Future for New Provincetown Battery Project
September 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Team Chase Foundation
- Sunday Journal – Eversource Outlines Future for New Provincetown Battery Project
- Sunday Journal – Summer Business Review and Love Local Fest with Amanda Converse
- Dennis Transfer Station Changing Operating Hours
- Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Event Highlights Housing Crisis
- Bourne, Yarmouth ARPA Awards Announced
- Chatham Relaxes Some Water Conservation Measures
- Love Local Fest Highlights Cape Cod’s Small Businesses
- Upcoming Road Work in Sandwich on Route 130
- Public Health Grant to Focus on Supporting Seniors
- Fishermen Appeal Ruling That Protects Endangered Whales
- Mashpee Special Town Election Deciding New Select Board Member Approaches
- Massachusetts Panel Explores Changes to State Seal, Motto