Following the recent state budget approval that will see free school meals for kids across Massachusetts, Barnstable County Food Access Coordinator Andrea Marczely and Community Nutrition-Food Safety Specialist with the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Kim Concra both join Sunday Journal this week to talk about how residents can find food security locally.
Sunday Journal – Food Security, SNAP, and Free School Meals for Barnstable County
September 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Food Security, SNAP, and Free School Meals for Barnstable County
- Sunday Journal – Cape Playhouse New Artistic Director Eric Rosen
- Sunday Journal – Broadband Aid with the FCC
- Registration For “Second Summer Cycle” Charity Ride Shortened As Participation Surges
- Retired Doctor Arraigned on Drugs, Firearms Charges
- Woods Hole Scientists Among 200+ Strong Coalition Advocating For Oceanic Carbon Dioxide Removal Research
- Cape Symphony To Open New Season With “Fanfare: A Celebration Of Unity”
- Data Breach Incident Impacts Utility Companies
- Sandwich Arts Alliance Moves Into Historic Town Hall
- This Summer was a Global Record Breaker for the Highest Heat Ever Measured, Meteorologists Say
- Heritage Museums Wins Adventure Park Lawsuit
- Cape Wide Job Fair Series Scheduled for September
- VIDEO – Migrants, Flu Season, and Electricity Supply – with the CapeCod.com Newscenter