You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Food Security, SNAP, and Free School Meals for Barnstable County

Sunday Journal – Food Security, SNAP, and Free School Meals for Barnstable County

September 8, 2023

Following the recent state budget approval that will see free school meals for kids across Massachusetts, Barnstable County Food Access Coordinator Andrea Marczely and Community Nutrition-Food Safety Specialist with the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Kim Concra both join Sunday Journal this week to talk about how residents can find food security locally.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 