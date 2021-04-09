This week on Sunday Journal we are joined by President of the Wellfleet Shellfishermen’s Association Ginny Parker. She discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the industry’s relationship with the consumer, and how some changes might be sticking around even after a return to a “new normal.”
Sunday Journal – Ginny Parker with the Wellfleet Shellfishermen’s Association
April 9, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
