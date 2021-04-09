You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Ginny Parker with the Wellfleet Shellfishermen’s Association

Sunday Journal – Ginny Parker with the Wellfleet Shellfishermen’s Association

April 9, 2021

This week on Sunday Journal we are joined by President of the Wellfleet Shellfishermen’s Association Ginny Parker. She discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the industry’s relationship with the consumer, and how some changes might be sticking around even after a return to a “new normal.”

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 