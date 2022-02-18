You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – HAC Highlights Lottery as Real Estate Prices Continue Rise

Quickly dwindling housing inventory on Cape Cod has exacerbated an existing affordable housing issue for the region, with median prices for homes reaching $570,000 according to experts. Housing Assistance Corporation’s Real Estate Director Gael Kelleher said their lottery program—currently offering homes in Falmouth Heights—aims to help tackle the issue affecting industries across Cape Cod.

