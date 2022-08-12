You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Heroes In Transition

Sunday Journal – Heroes In Transition

August 12, 2022

Executive Director of Heroes in Transition Nicole Spencer was kind enough to join us on Sunday Journal this weekend. In our conversation, Nicole spoke about the multiple efforts being undertaken to help veterans of the militaries and their families receive the resources they need once their service time is over.

