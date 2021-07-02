You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Jay Psaros, Local Singer/Songwriter and Booking Agent

Sunday Journal – Jay Psaros, Local Singer/Songwriter and Booking Agent

July 2, 2021

Local musician Jay Psaros joins Sunday Journal to discuss life as a performer during a global pandemic. The music and performance industries were not immune from the hardships brought on by the coronavirus and could take longer to recover than some other industries. He also speaks on potential futures for the Cape’s live music community and the best ways to support your local performers both online and in-person as COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 