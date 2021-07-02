Local musician Jay Psaros joins Sunday Journal to discuss life as a performer during a global pandemic. The music and performance industries were not immune from the hardships brought on by the coronavirus and could take longer to recover than some other industries. He also speaks on potential futures for the Cape’s live music community and the best ways to support your local performers both online and in-person as COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen.
Sunday Journal – Jay Psaros, Local Singer/Songwriter and Booking Agent
July 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
