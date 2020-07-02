Amanda Converse with Love, Live, Local talks to us about how local businesses are impacted by the coronavirus, how the Cape Cod Resilience Fund is doing and what initiatives they have planned for the summer.
Sunday Journal with Love Live Local
July 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
