You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Sunday Journal with Love Live Local

Sunday Journal with Love Live Local

July 2, 2020

Amanda Converse with Love, Live, Local talks to us about how local businesses are impacted by the coronavirus, how the Cape Cod Resilience Fund is doing and what initiatives they have planned for the summer.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 